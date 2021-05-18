Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 62,115 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $118,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,272,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,658,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after buying an additional 208,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of OHI opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.