Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 844,550 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,655,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 844,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $121,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,990,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 30,007 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $728,734.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,383.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,578 shares of company stock worth $30,583,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

