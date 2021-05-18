Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) to an add rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 3,250 ($42.46) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,275 ($29.72).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,354 ($30.76).

Shares of DPLM stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,908 ($37.99). 305,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,698. The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,768.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,407.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.49. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,038 ($39.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Diploma’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

