Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $7.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NYSE DFS opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

