DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

NYSE DNP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.