Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 145,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3,883.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.