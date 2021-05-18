Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

TMO stock opened at $452.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.