Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 324,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,910,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.