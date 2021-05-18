Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.60.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

