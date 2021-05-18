Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 64,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $181.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.