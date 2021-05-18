Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 13,995 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $383.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.34 and its 200 day moving average is $362.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

