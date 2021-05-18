Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 757 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after buying an additional 686,987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $147,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after buying an additional 109,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after buying an additional 96,101 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $343.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $242.07 and a 12-month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

