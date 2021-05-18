Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sells $95,883.55 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Scott Andrew Berlucchi sold 6,371 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $95,883.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Donegal Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

