Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 137.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,027 shares of company stock worth $1,327,190. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.