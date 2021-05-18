Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce sales of $253.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.50 million to $254.05 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $226.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Duke Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Duke Realty by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Duke Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. 1,249,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,038. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

