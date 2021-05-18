DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $93.00 at Argus

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $81.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

DD stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

