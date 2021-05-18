Dynamic (DYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.41 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $21.41 million and approximately $51,620.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00003188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

