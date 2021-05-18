DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.18 ($10.80).

ETR:SDF opened at €9.90 ($11.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -1.11. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €10.94 ($12.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.54.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

