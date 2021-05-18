Eagle Materials Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,890 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,454% compared to the average volume of 186 call options.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $4.28 on Tuesday, hitting $147.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,055. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $153.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

