Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EIC opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

