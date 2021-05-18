Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $148.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.23.

NYSE EMN opened at $129.89 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.88 and a 52-week high of $130.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,306 shares of company stock valued at $27,057,684. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

