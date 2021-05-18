Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.900-6.300 EPS.

Shares of ETN traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,346. Eaton has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.