Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $12.67.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
