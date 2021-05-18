Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of ETV stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $16.21.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
