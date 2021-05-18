Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of ETV stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $16.21.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.