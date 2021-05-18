Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EIX. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $57.18. 6,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,568. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

