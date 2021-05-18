Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $657,641.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,059,100. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

