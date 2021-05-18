Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EIGR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of EIGR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 99,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). Equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.