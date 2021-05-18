Electricité de France S.A. (ECIFY) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.04 on June 22nd

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECIFY shares. AlphaValue lowered shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electricité de France presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

