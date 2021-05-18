Electrify.Asia Achieves Market Cap of $2.07 Million (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $188,594.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.98 or 0.01462665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00118436 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

