Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.46.

EA opened at $137.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average is $136.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

