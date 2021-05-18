Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Trading Down 4.8%

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 2,222,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 597% from the average daily volume of 318,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The firm has a market cap of £266,447.40 and a PE ratio of 0.02.

About Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

