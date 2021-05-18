Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of ELVT traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,822. The company has a market capitalization of $128.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,160,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,068,474 shares of company stock worth $6,997,537. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 338,321 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 187,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

