Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $38,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.77. The stock has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

