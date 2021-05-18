Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Director Rajesh B. Parekh Acquires 2,466,666 Shares of Stock

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

