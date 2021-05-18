Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Director Rajesh B. Parekh Acquires 2,466,666 Shares of Stock

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.57.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.
About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
