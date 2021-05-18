ELYSIA Trading Down 24% Over Last Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $32.12 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00094612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.77 or 0.01512732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00119056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00063969 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,021,222 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

