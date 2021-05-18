EMC Capital Management Boosts Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 39.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after buying an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 112,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

