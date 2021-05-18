EMC Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.5% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $268.34 and a 12 month high of $388.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

