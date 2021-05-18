EMC Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 109.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,174 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLXN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $411.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

