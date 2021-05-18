Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

