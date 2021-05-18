Endor Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $62.32 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $62.32 million and $656,854.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.38 or 0.00695678 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006599 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00167024 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00017954 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005446 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

