ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NDRA stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $82.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

