Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chemed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $479.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.47. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.