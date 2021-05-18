Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,037 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at $102,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

