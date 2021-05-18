Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 26.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after buying an additional 938,557 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 2.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLA opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $374,235.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,978 shares in the company, valued at $12,939,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,099 shares of company stock worth $9,178,858.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

