Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.00 by UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.75 ($17.35).

ENGI stock opened at €12.72 ($14.96) on Tuesday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.34 and a 200-day moving average of €12.41.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

