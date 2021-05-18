Enthusiast Gaming’s (EGLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $5.93 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

