Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,264 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 498,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $47,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

