Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $60.70 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $60,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $24,143,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $147.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average is $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

