Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 285,053 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 172.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $57,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

