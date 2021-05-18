Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $44,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $114.85.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.